Chesapeake Conservancy Named Charity Partner for Bay Bridge Run

The Chesapeake Conservancy announced that the nonprofit, rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator, has been chosen as an official charity partner of the 2022 Bay Bridge Run. Participants who join Chesapeake Conservancy’s team will support efforts to establish the proposed Chesapeake National Recreation Area (CNRA).

The Bay Bridge Run is a unique mid-distance event that takes place over water on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Annapolis, Maryland. This 10k race only happens once a year and is a rare opportunity for participants to walk or run the 4.35-mile-long bridge, which is typically closed to pedestrians. The race is open to all participants, regardless of fitness level or physical ability.

Chesapeake Conservancy is a lead partner in a coalition working to establish National Park Service (NPS) status for a collection of new and existing parks and public lands along the Bay. The CNRA will raise the visibility of the Chesapeake Bay as an important resource, encourage upcoming generations to protect the Bay, create sustainable jobs, increase private investment in the Bay region, add new sites to access the Bay, link all the park sites around the Bay with a common visitor experience and invite people to explore.

Participants who register with Chesapeake Conservancy receive free registration and a Chesapeake Conservancy tech shirt. Those registered with Chesapeake Conservancy commit to raising $400 and will receive fundraising tips and support to maximize efforts. Chesapeake Conservancy Team Participants under the age of 18 commit to raising $200. All proceeds will support the creation of the CNRA.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Bay Bridge Run and support a unique outdoor activity. The Bay Bridge Run is a one-of-a-kind experience that allows participants to enjoy a national treasure, the Chesapeake Bay,” said Chesapeake Conservancy’s Director of Individual and Major Gifts J.T. Dean. “Let’s run and walk together to race to National Park Service status for the Chesapeake Bay!”

WHEN: Sunday, November 13, 2022. The first wave starts at 7:00 am

WHAT: The Bay Bridge Run starts at Northrop Grumman in Annapolis and finishes on Kent Island. The run/walk is 10k (6.2 miles) across the entire length of the Bay Bridge. Run or walk; it’s your choice!

REGISTER: Participants can register with Chesapeake Conservancy’s team using the Registration Code- CC22 at: https://bit.ly/BayBridgeRunwithChesapeakeConservancy

