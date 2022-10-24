CBD and Professional Football Players

Drugs and sports are incompatible, and athletes consuming prohibited drugs and mind-altering substances face severe repercussions for their careers. For example, the National Football League (NFL) has strict drug policies to prevent using performance-enhancing substances. Does this rule apply to CBD products? This article explains why cannabidiol (CBD) products are a must for football players and how they can help them recover mentally and emotionally from intense physical activity. It also discusses some tricky areas of CBD consumption in professional sports.

What Is CBD and Why Is Everyone So Obsessed with It?

To begin with, let’s determine what CBD is. Cannabidiol is a chemical found in marijuana, which is known to have many positive effects on the human body. Among other things, CBD can help with

Seizures;

Chronic pain;

Nausea;

Anxiety;

Parkinson’s disease.

CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant and added to different products, such as edibles, drinks, oils, creams, roll-ons, etc. The mode and frequency of consumption depend on personal preferences and needs. CBD roll-ons are gaining momentum due to their effectiveness and ease of use. If you are looking for instant and safe pain relief, type “CBD roll on near me” in a search and find a product that works for you. CBD is a natural component that can be easily incorporated into any wellness routine as a safe and effective treatment for pain and psychological tension.

Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), another important chemical found in the cannabis plant, CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it does not produce a high. This feature makes it particularly appealing to people who want to reap health benefits from cannabis without the high.

Why Is CBD Good for Football Players?

Some of the benefits typically attributed to CBD are particularly useful for professional football players. One of the most important advantages of CBD products, particularly topical ones, is that they reduce inflammation and swelling. Football players often suffer from muscle pain caused by inflammation, so that they can turn to natural remedies such as CBD products. As a result, they can fasten muscle recovery and perform better on the field. Decreased inflammation may also reduce the number of injuries, which can be costly for top-level players.

Since the pain can be effectively managed through CBD consumption, football players can cut the use of prescription medications such as opioids. These medications are well-tested and effective but have side effects and should not be used for extended periods.

Professional sport is also extremely stressful. Football players have multiple commitments to their teams, sponsors, and families. As a result, they experience extreme psychological and emotional tension throughout the season. CBD products can be a lifesaver for them, as they help bring them into a much more relaxed state of mind. They induce a stress-relieving reaction in the body, which also results in muscle relaxation. So, a couple of CBD gummies after a game or several CBD oil drops in tea before bed can make a real difference.

Responsible Consumption Is Key

Although CBD products can help football players in many ways, they should be consumed cautiously. Remember that most of these wellness products have not yet been approved by the FDA. So, it is unclear how they can affect the body when consumed in large quantities over an extended period. Empirical studies of CBD and sports performance are also lacking, so further research is required to confirm the CBD value of football players.

CBD may sometimes cause side effects. Although these products are usually well-tolerated, experts warn that they can lead to some rather unpleasant side effects:

Dry mouth;

Drowsiness;

Fatigue;

Diarrhea;

Reduced appetite.

These are not severe or life-threatening, but they can be a real nuisance if experienced before or in the middle of the game. So, practicing moderate CBD consumption and stopping any side effects emerging is recommended.

Football players should not rely on anecdotal reports of CBD effectiveness. The fact that it helps someone else does not mean that it will have the same effect on a different body. It is always best to start with small doses of CBD and increase them gradually to find the optimal amount of this chemical needed to address specific health concerns. It is also recommended to check with the doctor first and learn about potential drug interactions.

Finally, some CBD products contain traceable THC levels. It means that football players that consume them risk testing positive for THC. Therefore, athletes should read product descriptions attentively. Responsible producers test CBD products in independent labs to check THC traces and put this information on the label. It is recommended to choose products that have “THC-free,” “zero THC,” or “non-traceable THC” on the labels.

CBD as a Future of Professional Sports

Much is still not known about how exactly CBD affects the human body and what benefits can be enjoyed through its consumption. However, there is a growing interest in this cannabis chemical, which is exemplified by heavy investment in cannabis research. Studies are now underway that attempt to determine the effect of CBD on game-related injuries, muscle recovery, post-concussion syndrome, etc.

One may expect more evidence to be collected soon to confirm CBD safety and efficacy. It may give CBD products the green light and make them a golden standard for pain management in professional football. Meanwhile, football players should use CBD with caution and avoid THC-containing products.

