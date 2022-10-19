Boys & Girls Club Announces “Club On the Go” Mobile Units

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties and Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County announced a partnership with the Priority Partners Cupboards Program designed to bring more comprehensive resources to communities in need. The Boys & Girls Clubs “Club on The Go” mobile outreach vans, which provide education and recreational activities directly in communities where there is no Club, will now also deliver healthy food and household supplies.

“Club on the Go” began during the pandemic to ensure Boys & Girls Clubs stayed connected with youth in the community. The program continued to grow and thrive and now delivers signature Boys & Girls Clubs programs and staff to neighborhoods where there is not currently a Club. The revolutionary mobile initiative provides youth development and programming and now offers direct access to food and other essentials in under-resourced communities with the support of Priority Partners.

“Club on the Go” vehicles are outfitted to provide a Club experience directly in the neighborhood, offering sports, arts and crafts, STEM, and other activities to keep kids engaged and learning. It is free for all youth ages 6 – 18. The partnership with Priority Partners has significantly deepened the impact by offering healthy grocery and toiletry items. “Club on The Go” offers a strong and comprehensive health and wellness initiative focused on improving members’ overall health by increasing their daily physical activity, teaching them good nutrition, and helping them develop healthy relationships.

Category: NEWS