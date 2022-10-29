Big Head Todd & The Monsters and John Lodge of The Moody Blues Coming to Town
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Oliver Wood Trio
Friday, January 13
8pm | $30
Big Head Todd & The Monsters
Sunday, February 19
8pm | $75
John Lodge of The Moody Blues
Tuesday, March 7
8pm | $65
Gerald Albright
Friday, March 24
8pm | $50
Joe Pug
Thursday, April 27
8pm | $25
The Cream of Clapton Band Presents
The Very Best of Eric Clapton feat. Will Johns, Dylan Elise & Noah East
Thursday, May 11
8pm | $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/29 The Squirrel Nut Zippers
10/30 Vienna Teng
10/31 + 11/01 Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, & special guest Thomas Dolby
11/03 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
11/04 + 05 Jeffrey Osborne
11/06 The Airplane Family: 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against the Empire”
11/07 Larry McCray
11/08 Will Hoge & Dave Hause
11/09 Pat Travers Band
11/10 Joan Osborne
11/11-11/13 Crack The Sky
11/13 Rams Head Presents Lindsey Buckingham at Maryland Hall
11/13 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
11/14 Jake Shimabukuro
11/16 Eric Gales w. Early Times & The High Rollers
11/17 Mike Doughty
11/18 Boney James
11/19 Della Mae & Sister Sadie (All Ages Matinee)
11/19 Southern Culture On The Skids
11/20 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)
11/20 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet
11/23 Die Laughing Presents: One Life Not To Live Murder Mystery
11/25 The Sugarhill Gang
11/26 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
11/27 Thunder From Down Under
11/29 PRS Eightlock
11/30 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB