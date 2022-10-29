Big Head Todd & The Monsters and John Lodge of The Moody Blues Coming to Town

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Oliver Wood Trio

Friday, January 13

8pm | $30

Big Head Todd & The Monsters

Sunday, February 19

8pm | $75

John Lodge of The Moody Blues

Tuesday, March 7

8pm | $65

Gerald Albright

Friday, March 24

8pm | $50

Joe Pug

Thursday, April 27

8pm | $25

The Cream of Clapton Band Presents

The Very Best of Eric Clapton feat. Will Johns, Dylan Elise & Noah East

Thursday, May 11

8pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/29 The Squirrel Nut Zippers

10/30 Vienna Teng

10/31 + 11/01 Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, & special guest Thomas Dolby

11/03 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

11/04 + 05 Jeffrey Osborne

11/06 The Airplane Family: 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against the Empire”

11/07 Larry McCray

11/08 Will Hoge & Dave Hause

11/09 Pat Travers Band

11/10 Joan Osborne

11/11-11/13 Crack The Sky

11/13 Rams Head Presents Lindsey Buckingham at Maryland Hall

11/13 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

11/14 Jake Shimabukuro

11/16 Eric Gales w. Early Times & The High Rollers

11/17 Mike Doughty

11/18 Boney James

11/19 Della Mae & Sister Sadie (All Ages Matinee)

11/19 Southern Culture On The Skids

11/20 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)

11/20 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

11/23 Die Laughing Presents: One Life Not To Live Murder Mystery

11/25 The Sugarhill Gang

11/26 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon

11/27 Thunder From Down Under

11/29 PRS Eightlock

11/30 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

