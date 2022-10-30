Bello Machre Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Bello Machre, a Maryland-based non-profit organization offering a lifetime of loving care, beautiful wheelchair-accessible homes, and community support to people with developmental disabilities, welcomed over 200 guests celebrating their 50th Anniversary Gala. The event took place on Oct. 21 at Maryland LIVE Casino and was a night of reflection on a rich history and a bright future ahead. Bello Machre has provided services and support for people with developmental disabilities in Maryland since 1972 and is dedicated to continuing its legacy of providing a lifetime of loving care and opportunities to people with developmental disabilities. Bello Machre received over $125,000 in donations and generous sponsorship contributions to celebrate its golden anniversary.

“Fifty years ago, we embarked on a journey that most people said was impossible,” said Dr. Robert Ireland, President & CEO of Bello Machre. “Today, we stand as proof that not only do all people deserve a life filled with meaning and happiness but that this goal is attainable.”

On Friday, sponsors, donors, staff, individuals, and family members were treated to an incredible evening celebrating the impact that Bello Machre has made in its community over the last 50 years. The venue was decorated in the organization’s signature blue and gold, along with posters that gave guests a glimpse of the past and showcased snapshots of Bello Machre throughout the years. Additionally, Capital City Swag treated guests to sweet harmonies and catchy musical numbers throughout the night. The celebration was fit for five decades of hard work, commitment, and community building by dancing, dining, and reminiscing.

“Congratulations to Bello Machre on their 50th anniversary serving Marylanders with disabilities,” said Carol A. Beatty, Secretary for the Maryland Department of Disabilities.” I was pleased to present Bello Machre with a Governor’s Citation honoring their work that ensures individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have access, opportunity, and choice in their lives.”

Bello Machre can largely provide great care for individuals with developmental disabilities due to its donors and sponsors. The organization received a generous $5,000 donation from Gold Sponsor Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone, P.A. In addition, Platinum Sponsor SCLogic donated $10,000 in honor of the anniversary and to further Bello Machre’s mission to create a caring and compassionate community.

The organization looks forward to furthering its care and support and providing meaningful opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to work, engage, volunteer, and have fun in their communities.

To learn more about Bello Machre, visit www.bellomachre.org .

Category: NEWS