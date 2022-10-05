Attorney General Releases Body Cam Footage of Fatal Police Shooting in Harwood
Maryland’s Attorney General has released the body-worn camera footage surrounding a fatal police-involved shooting in Harwood on September 17, 2022.
CAUTION: This video is graphic. (If video does not play, click here)
The decedent was identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood.
The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.
