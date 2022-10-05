Attorney General Releases Body Cam Footage of Fatal Police Shooting in Harwood

Maryland’s Attorney General has released the body-worn camera footage surrounding a fatal police-involved shooting in Harwood on September 17, 2022.

CAUTION: This video is graphic. (If video does not play, click here)

The decedent was identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB