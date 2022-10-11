Arts Council & County Executive Announce $267K in Grants for Independent Artists

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County announced the launch of a grant program allocating $267,500 in Federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to Anne Arundel County-based independent, professional artists to assist with ongoing financial losses sustained due to COVID-19. Eligible artists can receive one-time grants of up to $2,500.

“We have seen how art can bring people together,” said County Executive Pittman. “Local artists play an important role in making our county a more beautiful place to live, and I am honored to support their recovery.”

Independent artists are defined as individuals who earn most of their income from artistic activities and are not full-time salaried employees of larger organizations. To be eligible to apply, applicants must also be 18 years of age or older and be county residents. Artists with a studio or workspace in Anne Arundel but who reside in another county will also be considered for funding.

“The Arts Council applauds the County Executive for his support of local artists that have not yet recovered from the financial burdens of COVID-19,” said April Nyman, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. “The arts community is fortunate to have his leadership.”

A recent Americans for the Arts study discussed the pandemic’s devastating impact on the art sector. 37% of artists were unable to access or afford food at some point during the pandemic, and 58% were unable to afford medical care. The arts as a whole continue to recover slower than other industries. 95% percent of independent artists experienced income loss due to pandemic closures, cancellations, and restrictions, with the decline in estimated total annual income per creative worker averaging $27,103. Many artists, most of whom are self-employed and have little or no economic safety net, are still struggling to recover from these losses.

The Arts Council will begin accepting applications through an online portal available at www.accac.org on November 1, 2022. The application period will close on November 30, 2022.

A virtual information session will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm to provide applicants with an opportunity to ask questions. Detailed grant guidelines are available here.

County Executive Pittman will present a check to the Arts Council for the grant program during the Annie Awards Ceremony at Maryland Hall on October 11, 2022, at 5:30 pm to celebrate the importance of local art and artists. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is suggested.

