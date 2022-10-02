Are You Ready to Fish For A Cure?

Fish For A Cure (F4AC) has officially kicked off for 2022 to again support the Cancer Survivorship Program at Luminis Heath Anne Arundel Medical Center’s (LH AAMC) Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute. Over the last 15 years, they have raised nearly $4 million for this life-changing care program with the F4AC Tournament, Paul C. Dettor Captain’s Challenge, and Shore Party.

Now more than ever, a continued commitment as captains, anglers, corporate partners, and friends of F4AC touch the lives of thousands of patients and their families undergoing cancer diagnosis and treatment in our community. Because of the community, LH AAMC’s oncology team can provide a lifeline of compassionate support for all those who need it.

Don’t Miss The Boat

Join in the effort to make a splash in cancer care for our friends, loved ones, and neighbors. Your support makes stories of survivorship possible.

There are already 25 boats registered to participate in this year’s F4AC Tournament and Paul C. Dettor Captain’s Challenge. Sign up your crew, donate to a boat, and learn more about ways you can get involved at fishforacure.org .

Mark Your Calendars

Calling all captains and anglers! The Captain’s Meeting for this year’s F4AC is just around the corner. Attendance is mandatory – one crew member from each team must be present to learn about the tournament rules and procedures. Additionally, you can pick up your Captain’s buckets and F4AC signature t-shirts at this meeting.

What: Captain’s Meeting​​​​​

When: Wednesday, November 2

Where: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, located at 723 Second St., Annapolis, MD 21403

And don’t forget to celebrate the completion of the 2022 F4AC giving season at the Shore Party where there will be live music, a buffet-style dinner, and an open bar. All proceeds will support the Cancer Survivorship Program at LH AAMC’s Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute and its vital programs that directly benefit cancer patients. Buy tickets to the Shore Party today!

What: Shore Party

When: Saturday, November 5

Where: South Annapolis Yacht Centre, located at 750 Boucher Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Join the Fundraising Competition

As a fishing and fundraising competition among friends, F4AC encourages you to build on the anticipation and hype by pairing your fundraising efforts for your boat with an event — whether it’s in-person or virtual! It doesn’t have to be large or expensive, but people are much more likely to get involved if they have something to look forward to. If you are hosting an event and would like F4AC to spread the word, please contact Melissa Bowen at [email protected] .

Last year, we spoke with F4AC, have a listen:

