Annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture Explores Trauma Informed Care

For the first time since 2019, the Emily Schindler Memorial hosted by Chesapeake Life Center was held in person. About 65 people attended to hear Joanna J. Frankel, MSW, LCSW-C present “Trauma-Informed Care Throughout the Lifespan.” This was the 16th year for this annual lecture series, which was held Sept. 28 at Owen Brown Interfaith Center, in Columbia, Maryland. The lecture was canceled in 2020 and then presented as a webinar in 2021 in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Frankel held a captive audience with her insightful information on how even trauma, even at an early age, can affect behavior throughout an individual’s life. Her interactive presentation was freckled with an engaging and light-hearted demeanor that made learning and discussing a difficult topic easier for the social workers, counselors and therapists who were in attendance.

The lecture series was created in 2005 through a gift to the Schindler family from the Saint Agnes Cancer Center. Emily Schindler was an 18-year-old freshman at Frostburg State University and a member of the SPY swim team in Severna Park, Maryland, when she was tragically killed in a car accident in 2004.

A program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake, Chesapeake Life Center serves hospice family members and the community with bereavement services and activities aimed at enhancing the quality of life for those grieving the loss of a loved one. For details, visit www.chesapeakelifecenter.org.

Category: Local News, NEWS