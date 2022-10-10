Anne Arundel County Schools Announce High School Graduation Dates

Graduating seniors at 13 county high schools – including the inaugural graduating class at Crofton High School – are scheduled to receive their diplomas at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills this spring, with ceremonies at six other schools scheduled at other venues.

The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9.

Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will be the first class to walk across the Live! stage, with that school’s ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5. Southern High School will cap things off with a 1:30 p.m. ceremony on Friday, June 9.

The schedule of graduations at the Live! Event Center is as follows:

Monday, June 5 North County High School, 9 a.m. Severna Park High School, 1:30 p.m. Crofton High School, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6 Arundel High School, 9 a.m. Chesapeake High School, 1:30 p.m. Broadneck High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7 Glen Burnie High School, 9 a.m. Annapolis High School, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8 Meade High School, 9 a.m. Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m. South River High School, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9 Old Mill High School, 9 a.m. Southern High School, 1:30 p.m.



Ceremonies for several other schools will be held at locations around the county according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, May 30 Virtual Academy, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Wednesday, May 31 Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Thursday, June 1 Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m. at the school Evening High School, 7 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Monday June 12 Central Special, 9 a.m. at the school Ruth Parker Eason, 3 p.m. at the school



Source : AACPS

