Anne Arundel County Police Officer Placed On Leave After Drunken Driving Crash

| October 07, 2022, 01:35 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have suspended one of their own officers after a drunken crash earlier this morning.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in a parking lot at 575 East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was still seated in the driver’s seat.

Officers detected signs of impairment on the driver’s part, who was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and other related traffic charges.

The driver was identified as PFC K. Froh, a 3-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Froh has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

