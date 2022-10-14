Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Anne Arundel County Police Officer Charged With Assault in Baltimore City

| October 14, 2022, 02:05 PM

An Anne Arundel County Police officer has had his police powers suspended after he was charged with second-degree assault.

On October 13, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas, a 2-year veteran with the  Community Services Bureau.

Baltimore City Police responded to an address in their jurisdiction, which resulted in a criminal summons for second-degree assault being issued against Ofc. Thomas.

Ofc. Thomas’ police powers are currently suspended; he is working in an administrative capacity with pay.

