Anne Arundel County Police Officer Charged With Assault in Baltimore City
An Anne Arundel County Police officer has had his police powers suspended after he was charged with second-degree assault.
On October 13, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas, a 2-year veteran with the Community Services Bureau.
Baltimore City Police responded to an address in their jurisdiction, which resulted in a criminal summons for second-degree assault being issued against Ofc. Thomas.
Ofc. Thomas’ police powers are currently suspended; he is working in an administrative capacity with pay.
