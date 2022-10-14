Anne Arundel County Police Officer Charged With Assault in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County Police officer has had his police powers suspended after he was charged with second-degree assault.

On October 13, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas, a 2-year veteran with the Community Services Bureau.

Baltimore City Police responded to an address in their jurisdiction, which resulted in a criminal summons for second-degree assault being issued against Ofc. Thomas.

Ofc. Thomas’ police powers are currently suspended; he is working in an administrative capacity with pay.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB