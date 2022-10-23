Annapolis Town Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening With Ribbon Cutting

Annapolis Town Center will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the newly built East Village. The event will occur at Annapolis Town Center on Sunday, October 30th at 1:30 pm. First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan, Mayor Buckley, Senator Sarah Elfreth, and many other local community leaders and county officials will be in attendance. Anne Arundel Economic Development will be presenting the town center with a Citation.

The East Village is Annapolis Town Center’s new and improved community gathering area. The space is now 50% larger and will feature the Boathouse Pavilion, a performance stage, and a seasonal outdoor ice-skating rink. In addition to the community space, Annapolis Town Center added more convenient parking and several sought-after retailers such as Pottery Barn, William & Sonoma, and LifeTime Fitness.

“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”

The ceremony will be held during Annapolis Town Center’s 3rd Annual Fall Fest. The Naval Academy Band will be performing before the ceremony, and the Maryland Performing Arts Center Dance Team will perform a special dance routine to follow. Fall Fest is free to attend and will feature many activities and family-friendly attractions. More information can be found at annapolistowncenter.com.

As part of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Annapolis Town Center is donating to GiGi’s Playhouse, a local nonprofit committed to creating a world where individuals with Down syndrome are accepted and embraced in their families, schools, and communities.

