Annapolis Police Seeking Suspect Involved in Overnight Stabbing
The Annapolis Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stabbing another person multiple times earlier this morning.
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:10 am, Annapolis Police Department officers responded to the area of Marda Lane and Janwall Street for a reported stabbing.
The victim of the incident advised that he was stabbed multiple times by a subject known to him. The two were in a vehicle and the dispute occurred over money owed to the suspect.
The Annapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before officers’ arrival and has not yet been located.
