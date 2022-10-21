Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Annapolis Police Seeking Suspect Involved in Overnight Stabbing

| October 21, 2022, 10:12 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stabbing another person multiple times earlier this morning.

On Friday, October 21, 2022,  at approximately 2:10 am, Annapolis Police Department officers responded to the area of Marda Lane and Janwall Street for a reported stabbing.

The victim of the incident advised that he was stabbed multiple times by a subject known to him. The two were in a vehicle and the dispute occurred over money owed to the suspect.

The Annapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers’ arrival and has not yet been located.

