Annapolis Police Investigating Two Armed Assaults Over Weekend

The Annapolis Police are investigating two separate armed assaults in the City over the weekend.

On Friday, a woman reported that an acquaintance threatened her with a handgun in the 100 block of Madison Street in the City’s Eastport neighborhood. According to the woman, he pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at her. Police have applied for charges in this incident, but no arrest has been made.

The second incident happened in the heart of downtown Annapolis on Market Space. Two men were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect fled the area and was not located.

