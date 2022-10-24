Mike Pantelides For County Council
Annapolis Police Investigating Robinwood Shooting

| October 24, 2022, 10:49 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in the Robinwood community along Forest Drive.

On October 23, 2022, at approximately 6:10 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis.

The victim, identified as an adult male, was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso. The victim was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police have not released any information on a suspect or an arrest.

This story may be updated.

