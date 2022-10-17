Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Annapolis Man Arrested For Masturbating in Home Depot Parking Lot

| October 17, 2022, 05:59 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Annapolis on indecent exposure and lewd conduct charges.

On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of indecent exposure at the Home Depot, 145 Defense Highway in Annapolis.

Officers were alerted to a male subject masturbating in the parking lot inside a vehicle. They located the vehicle described by the complainant and made contact with the occupant.

The complainant positively identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as the male subject observed masturbating in a public parking lot. The suspect was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

 

