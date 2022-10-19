Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Celebrating Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month

| October 19, 2022, 04:52 PM

In celebration of Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month, the City of Annapolis will raise the flags of Latin America and Spanish-descended countries along Main Street for the third consecutive year. The initiative motivates many Latino families living in and around Annapolis to spend time in Historic Downtown to walk among the flags and take a photo next to the flag of their country of origin.

Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month begins on September 15, in celebration of the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries: El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Other countries also celebrate their independence during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.

“If you aren’t Native American/American Indian, your people came to America from somewhere else,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, we raise the flags of our Latin American and Hispanic neighbors to celebrate and recognize their amazing cultural contribution and presence in our community. I’m thrilled we can showcase the City’s appreciation of the immigrant experience and influence in Annapolis.”

Hispanic Heritage Month activities and festivities include:

  • Sept. 6-9 – Mexican Consulate
    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pip Moyer Recreation Center
  • Thursday, Sept. 15 – Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off
    10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ AACC Student Union (Sun Building)
  • Saturday, Sept. 17 – Safeway Fall Festival
    12 to 3 p.m. @ Safeway on Forest Drive
  • Sunday, Sept. 25 – City Dock Fiesta with Live Performances
    6 to 10 p.m. @ Susan Campbell Park
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 – Hispanic Health Fair
    3 to 6 p.m. @ Allen Apartments
  • Monday, Oct. 10 – Latino Youth Art Reception
    5 to 6:30 p.m. @ City Hall
  • Thursday, Oct. 13 – Hispanic Health Fair
    3 to 6 p.m. @ Madison Apartments
  • Friday, Oct. 14 – Latino Justice Virtual Forum
    9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 – Day of the Dead Festival
    4 to 9 p.m. @ Maryland Hall
  • All Month
    • Youth Poetry Contest (virtual)
    • Latino Art Galleries (City Hall and Maryland Hall)

For more information on any of these events, please visit www.annapolis.gov/ocs or email [email protected].

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake