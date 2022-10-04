Annapolis Celebrating Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month, the City of Annapolis will raise the flags of Latin America and Spanish-descended countries along Main Street for the third consecutive year. The initiative motivates many Latino families living in and around Annapolis to spend time in Historic Downtown to walk among the flags and take a photo next to the flag of their country of origin.

Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month begins on September 15, in celebration of the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries: El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Other countries also celebrate their independence during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.

“If you aren’t Native American/American Indian, your people came to America from somewhere else,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, we raise the flags of our Latin American and Hispanic neighbors to celebrate and recognize their amazing cultural contribution and presence in our community. I’m thrilled we can showcase the City’s appreciation of the immigrant experience and influence in Annapolis.”

Hispanic Heritage Month activities and festivities include:

Sept. 6-9 – Mexican Consulate

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pip Moyer Recreation Center

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pip Moyer Recreation Center Thursday, Sept. 15 – Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ AACC Student Union (Sun Building)

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ AACC Student Union (Sun Building) Saturday, Sept. 17 – Safeway Fall Festival

12 to 3 p.m. @ Safeway on Forest Drive

12 to 3 p.m. @ Safeway on Forest Drive Sunday, Sept. 25 – City Dock Fiesta with Live Performances

6 to 10 p.m. @ Susan Campbell Park

6 to 10 p.m. @ Susan Campbell Park Thursday, Oct. 6 – Hispanic Health Fair

3 to 6 p.m. @ Allen Apartments

3 to 6 p.m. @ Allen Apartments Monday, Oct. 10 – Latino Youth Art Reception

5 to 6:30 p.m. @ City Hall

5 to 6:30 p.m. @ City Hall Thursday, Oct. 13 – Hispanic Health Fair

3 to 6 p.m. @ Madison Apartments

3 to 6 p.m. @ Madison Apartments Friday, Oct. 14 – Latino Justice Virtual Forum

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual Saturday, Oct. 29 – Day of the Dead Festival

4 to 9 p.m. @ Maryland Hall

4 to 9 p.m. @ All Month Youth Poetry Contest (virtual) Latino Art Galleries (City Hall and Maryland Hall )



For more information on any of these events, please visit www.annapolis.gov/ocs or email [email protected].

