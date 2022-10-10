And Then There Were Four: Impact 100 To Give Away $72,000

Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) will award its fifth annual grant — $72,000 — to an Anne Arundel County nonprofit for a project related to one of five key focus areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness. These organizations have proposed transformational projects that, when implemented, will have a massive impact on our community.

The four finalists for the 2022 grant are:

Friends of Eastport Volunteer Fire Company

Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Children’s Theater of Annapolis

The Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held on October 16, 2022. Finalists will have an opportunity to briefly present their project proposals to Impact’s membership during the in-person meeting. Following the presentations, Impact100 members will vote for one project to receive the $72,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.

