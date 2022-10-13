Adeem The Artist at Rams Head On Stage on October 18th

Eastern Tennessee-based songwriter Adeem the Artist will perform in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage (supporting Crystal Bowersox) on October 18.

This tour picks up where their acclaimed 2021 album Cast-Iron Pansexual left off—an album praised by Rolling Stone and American Songwriter for its examination of faith, sexual identity, and self-acceptance—Adeem’s latest output “Going To Hell” finds the Artist balancing their Appalachian music influences and poetic flair with a healthy dose of comedic instinct.

Recently hailed by The Boot for their “unwavering charm and charisma” and “comedic country gold,” Rolling Stone named their AmericanaFest2022 performance one of the best shows at the festival.

“Humor has always been a part of my life,” explains Adeem, citing comedians Andy Kaufman and Sarah Silverman as artistic influences in addition to musicians like John Prine and Blind Boy Fuller. Growing up, first in North Carolina and later in Syracuse, New York, Adeem quickly realized that dark jokes could offer a socially acceptable way to open up about the tough stuff with the right delivery. “My parents are both from a lot of generational trauma, and I was born right at the heart of it,” they say, “Humor is just how we survived.”

