Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

à la mode intimates Helping Women of Puerto Rico After Hurricane

| October 16, 2022, 10:32 AM

Local independent retailer à la mode intimates is partnering with a lingerie retailer in Puerto Rico to help women who lost everything when Hurricane Fiona devastated the island last month.

“We saw a social media post from our friends at Blossom Lingerie in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico,” said Patti Platt, owner. “They were asking for gently worn or unworn bras to distribute to the women who lost everything in the recent hurricane. Our boutique does a bra trade-in promotion every October and receives many bras in excellent condition, so we saw an opportunity to help.”

Now through October 31, you can donate your laundered unwanted bra(s) at either the Annapolis or Fells Point location of à la mode intimates and get $10 off the purchase of a new bra or $5 off a new bralette. Discounts cannot be combined. Gently worn bras will be sanitized and shipped to Blossom Lingerie in Puerto Rico. Bras that are beyond saving will be recycled.

Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, à la mode intimates and other independent boutiques helped Blossom Lingerie collect over 1000 bras for women around Guaynabo. They hope to surpass that number with this drive.

“Supporting women is a cornerstone of our business,” said Platt. “We are eager to help in the way we know best as these women rebuild their lives and homes.”

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake