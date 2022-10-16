à la mode intimates Helping Women of Puerto Rico After Hurricane

Local independent retailer à la mode intimates is partnering with a lingerie retailer in Puerto Rico to help women who lost everything when Hurricane Fiona devastated the island last month.

“We saw a social media post from our friends at Blossom Lingerie in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico,” said Patti Platt, owner. “They were asking for gently worn or unworn bras to distribute to the women who lost everything in the recent hurricane. Our boutique does a bra trade-in promotion every October and receives many bras in excellent condition, so we saw an opportunity to help.”

Now through October 31, you can donate your laundered unwanted bra(s) at either the Annapolis or Fells Point location of à la mode intimates and get $10 off the purchase of a new bra or $5 off a new bralette. Discounts cannot be combined. Gently worn bras will be sanitized and shipped to Blossom Lingerie in Puerto Rico. Bras that are beyond saving will be recycled.

Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, à la mode intimates and other independent boutiques helped Blossom Lingerie collect over 1000 bras for women around Guaynabo. They hope to surpass that number with this drive.

“Supporting women is a cornerstone of our business,” said Platt. “We are eager to help in the way we know best as these women rebuild their lives and homes.”

