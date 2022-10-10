A Jurassic Corn Maze Now Open In Gambrills

The world’s most beloved creatures have arrived at MD Corn Maze in Gambrills, Maryland, and thousands have flocked to see them. With the help of The MAiZE company – the world’s leading designer of more than 4,000 corn mazes to date – MD Corn Maze has worked hard to plant an intricate, challenging maze in over 8 acres of corn that showcases dinosaurs and the Jurassic era.

Dinosaurs delight young and old across the globe, and The Maryland Corn Maze hopes to challenge the wits of those seeking to find the one exit from its life-size, mind-boggling, Jurassic-shaped puzzle made of corn. Though the correct pathway can be walked in approximately minutes, most wandering maze-goers will require about one hour to travel through the eight acres of twists, turns, and decision points. It is sure to be a good old safari trip through the corn this season. One will encounter Jurassic size dinosaurs inside the maze as they attempt to find their way through the 8 acres looking for the exit. Additionally, there is a GPS-coordinated game to play on your phone that will make the adventure even more fun. A sixteen-foot tower sits in the center of the maze, and a staff member always looks to guide guests who have lost their way.

In addition to the Corn Maze, there are hours of fun to be had in the Farmyard. You will find a hayride, pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and more. There are fantastic food choices, including kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs. It’s a full day of country, farm fun right here in the city!

Families have made The Maryland Sunrise Farm Corn Maze part of their Fall Family Tradition since 2006. It’s a place to get lost in the Fall farm fun, and families come to the farm to spend a special day together as a family unit. They come to get away from outside forces and experience everything “Fall”! They come for the great family pictures too!

The Maryland Corn Maze is open through November 6. Hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00-7 pm, with three special Saturday nights where they have flashlights in the maze to add to the excitement of getting lost. There are a few weekdays when you can visit too—a great option for school children.

The location is 389 Gambrills Rd Gambrills, MD 21054. Admission is $15.95 ($13.95 in September & November) Online ticketing. Discounts are offered for groups and the military. There are special weekends for Teachers, First Responders, Scouts, Cheerleaders, Boys/Girls Clubs, and even a Dog Weekend.

For more information or to make reservations, email [email protected] or visit www.MDCornMaze.com

