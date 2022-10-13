Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
A Few Moments With Tom Licameli of The Sixties Show

| October 13, 2022, 06:23 PM

You don’t need to be a sixties child to love the music! Dylan, The Beatles, Glen Campbell, The Who, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks–pure and timeless classics!

And The Sixties Show will bring them all to you, note for note, and more!  Today, we spoke with Tom Licameli, one of the band’s co-founders and the man behind the immersive multi-media experience that goes along with it.

They will be at Maryland Hall on Sunday, October 16th, for a single show at 8:00 pm (Doors at 7:00 pm)!

Have a listen!

