A Few Moments With Eric Troyer of The Orchestra

They say an orchestra is best heard in a “hall.” I disagree. This orchestra will blow you away in a small room like the Rams Head On Stage.

Today, we are joined by Eric Troyer from The Orchestra, comprised of former members of the classic electric rock band ELO.

Fresh off their tour stop in Israel, and despite the small stage (which Eric mentions), The Orchestra is poised to put on two fantastic shows in Annapolis on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

After more than thirty years of touring, the band, does not miss a beat and will bring all the favorites to the stage–Mr. Blue Sky, Turn to Stone, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, and more!

Tickets are on sale, and a few remain available at Rams Head On Stage! Get them, but first…

Have a listen!

