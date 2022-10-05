Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
A Few Moments With Eric Troyer of The Orchestra

| October 05, 2022, 07:00 PM

They say an orchestra is best heard in a “hall.” I disagree. This orchestra will blow you away in a small room like the Rams Head On Stage.

Today, we are joined by Eric Troyer from The Orchestra, comprised of former members of the classic electric rock band ELO.

Fresh off their tour stop in Israel, and despite the small stage (which Eric mentions), The Orchestra is poised to put on two fantastic shows in Annapolis on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

After more than thirty years of touring, the band, does not miss a beat and will bring all the favorites to the stage–Mr. Blue Sky, Turn to Stone, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, and more!

Tickets are on sale, and a few remain available at Rams Head On Stage!  Get them, but first…

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

