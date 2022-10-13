92-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured in Crownsville House Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department rescued a 92-year-old woman after a fire broke out in a Crownsville home yesterday afternoon.

On October 12, 2022 at 1:10 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 911 for a house fire at a house in the 700 block of Osner Drive, Crownsville, Maryland.

The resident reported that the house was on fire, and a family member was still inside the home.

First arriving fire department crews reported fire showing from the front of the home. Crews entered the house and rescued a 92-year-old female and began medical treatment. The patient, with significant burns to her body, was flown by helicopter to Bayview Hospital via Maryland State Police Aviation Unit with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes by 60 firefighters from both the Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no current damage estimate at this point, but crews believe it may have started in a breakfast nook.

Lt. Jennifer Macallair confirmed to Eye On Annapolis that there were working smoke detectors in the home.

October is National Fire Prevention Month. Please take the time to check all of your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace any batteries if needed.

