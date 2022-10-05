Mental health expert Sherief Abu- Moustafa agrees that, for many people, the winter months can be challenging to get through. The days are shorter, the weather is colder, and it can feel like there’s nothing to look forward to. If you struggle with seasonal depression or just generally feel down during the winter, don’t worry—you’re not alone.

What Can Seasonal Depression Look Like?

Seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is a type of depression that occurs at the same time each year. Just as the name implies, seasonal depression is usually caused by the change in seasons and the decrease in sunlight. SAD usually begins in the fall and continues into the winter but can also occur in the spring or summer.

Symptoms of SAD can include fatigue, insomnia, loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed, and feelings of sadness or hopelessness. You should speak with your doctor if experiencing any of these symptoms. In the meantime, here are a few things you should know about seasonal depression.

What Causes Seasonal Depression?

As we mentioned, seasonal depression is usually caused by the change in seasons and the decrease in sunlight. The lack of the sun can disrupt your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle and reduce your level of serotonin, a hormone that plays a role in your mood. While doctors aren’t exactly sure why this happens, they think it may be due to your body’s reduced production of vitamin D during the fall and winter months.

Who Is at Risk for Seasonal Depression?

Seasonal depression can affect anyone, but certain people are at a higher risk than others. Women are more likely to experience seasonal depression than men. People with a family history of SAD or other types of depression are also more likely to be affected. Other risk factors include having another psychiatric disorder, such as bipolar disorder or anxiety, being younger (between 18 and 30 years old), and living far from the equator (which means less exposure to sunlight).

5 Tips To Avoid Seasonal Depression

Here are five tips to help you avoid seasonal depression and stay healthy and vibrant all winter.

Get Outside Every Day, Even If It’s Just For A Few Minutes

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you should hole up indoors all winter. Getting fresh air daily is crucial for maintaining mental health during winter. So bundle up and make a point to get outside, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Take a walk around the block, go for a short hike, or simply sit on a park bench and take in the scenery. You’ll be surprised how much better you’ll feel. Make Time For Activities You Enjoy

When feeling down, it’s essential to make time for activities that bring you joy, like Sherief Abu-Moustafa. Whether reading your favorite book, going for a stroll, or taking a yoga class, doing things that make you happy will help lift your spirits and chase away the winter blues. So don’t forget to schedule some “me” time into your week—you deserve it. Eat Healthy Foods And Get Regular Exercise

It’s no secret that what we eat and how active we are can significantly impact our mood and overall health. That’s why ensuring you’re eating plenty of nutritious foods and regular exercise during the winter is important. Eating well-balanced meals will give you sustained energy throughout the day, while exercising will help improve your mood by releasing endorphins (aka “happy hormones”). So make an effort to eat healthily and stay active—your body will thank you for it! Connect With Friends And Loved Ones

One of the best ways to fight seasonal depression is to connect with friends and loved ones regularly. Whether you meet up with them in person or give them a call, spending time with people who make you feel good will help boost your morale when the days are dark and dreary outside. So reach out to your loved ones today—they’ll be happy to hear from you. Seek Professional Help If Needed

If you find that your seasonal depression negatively impacts your day-to-day life, don’t hesitate to seek professional help from a therapist or counselor who can provide additional support and guidance. Remember, there’s no shame in admitting that you need help—the most important thing is getting the assistance you need to feel better during the winter months (and all year round).

Final Thoughts

Seasonal depression is genuine, but there are ways to combat it. Following these tips, you can stay healthy and vibrant all winter, despite shorter days and harsher weather conditions. Just remember to focus on activities that bring you joy, eat healthy foods, exercise regularly, connect with friends and loved ones, and seek professional help if needed. With these steps, you’ll be able to enjoy the winter months instead of dreading them.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS