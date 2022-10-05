5 Most Expensive Poker Chips Of All Time

Many of us have no reason to invest our money into a quality home poker set, thanks to the rising popularity of online casino games and the many variants of Poker that they offer.

However, throughout history, several notable companies have designed exclusive poker chips to lure in the wealthiest collectors, or the most passionate Poker players, worldwide.

The prices for these coveted sets range from a couple of thousand to millions!

Here are the five most expensive poker chips of all time and the sets they appear in.

1. Geoffrey Parker Poker Chips

UK handcrafted game manufacturer Geoffrey Parker released the most luxurious poker chips. They remain the most expensive poker chips ever made, estimated at an eye-watering $7.5 million!

There are 384 chips in this set, with over 22,364 precious stones (and 1,012 carats) used in total. Encased in custom alligator leather with diamond and white gold decorations, the chips have a distinctive color and exclusive gem as decoration.

The edge of every chip is set with stunning stones – sapphires for blue chips, black diamonds for black, rubies for red, white diamonds for white, and emeralds for the green.

However, the dealer’s chip truly stands out. The manufacturer made it using 18-karat white gold with two diamond sets extending to the chips’ edges.

2.The Stahl Meteorite Poker Chips

Stahl, a renowned Swedish jeweler, designed the Meteorite Poker Set. It’s the second most expensive poker set of all time, with an estimated price of $150,000.

It’s one of the most incredibly unique poker chip sets ever created, carved from an 800,000-year-old meteor (“Muonionalusta”) found in northern Sweden.

There are 120 chips in this Meteriorite set consisting of five ivory dice and a set of premium quality cards, all coated in 18-karat white gold. The chips are lined with precious stones like rubies, sapphires, and diamonds, which adds to the overall luxury of the chips.

The case interior is made from Swedish reindeer calf skins, while the exterior consists of top-quality polished leather. If you’re a rich collector and enjoy a game of poker, this set might just be what you need.

3.Vintage Cartier Poker Chips

Third on this list is the poker chips designed by Cartier, a legendary jewelry brand that has been around since 1947.

Despite being originally sold for $7,500, this set is valued at $30,000 as it’s extremely rare and cannot be so easily found anywhere. In fact, only a few people in the world possess this set of poker chips!

This specific Cartier set is designed with unique chips containing a special type of plastic that cannot easily be found today. The cards are made from the same material. Overall, this creates a cohesive set of poker chips coveted by many players everywhere.

Each chip features the iconic original Cartier design, which is often viewed as more priceless than the objects themselves. Many collectors everywhere treasure this specific set because of its design.

4. Cartier Mother of Pearl Poker Chips

Another one of the most expensive poker chips comes from Cartier. In addition to jewelry and watches, Cartier has been known to design, manufacture, and even sell the occasional limited-edition luxurious poker set to high-class clientele.

Only five of these elite poker chip sets exist today, with an estimated value of around $30,000. With an exceptional design for the box and the chips, it’s easy to see why it is such a coveted item!

This box is made of hand-carved quality sycamore wood and pearl marquetry, covered with gorgeous gemstones, and lined with a luxurious layer of Alcantara.

Inside this set, you’ll find the most dazzling silver poker chips in five colors: red, white, green, blue, and black. You will also find silver-edged playing cards nestled within the case, along with a sterling silver dealer chip.

5. Buckingham Poker Box Poker Chips

The Lancelot Lancaster White brand specializes in creating handcrafted and high-quality gifts and furniture. Though they’re not a big name like Cartier, their loyal customers treasured the designs from this brand.

This includes their poker chips from the Buckingham Poker Box, a true work of art that blends creativity and craftsmanship. Due to its abundance of small details, the customizable set, including its chips and box, is worth over $28,000.

The quality wooden box is handcrafted and features stunning silver gilded metal handles. Yet it’s the contents of this poker set that truly astound.

Inside the box lay 500 bespoke poker chips of various colors that are snuggly fitted into lined velvet pockets. You’ll also find two separate leather-bound card decks, a metal dealer’s disc, and an evaluator.

Summary

We hope you enjoyed reading about some of the most expensive and exclusive poker chips ever created! There are plenty of other unique sets out there but they have some of the biggest price tags.

