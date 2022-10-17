44 Teachers To Be Honored in Excellence in Education Awards

Forty public and four independent school teachers will be honored on Thursday, April 20, 2023, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Education Foundation of AACPS celebrate the 37th annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at The Hall @ Live! Arundel Mills.

The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2023 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.

AACPS Teachers of the Year have been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in seven of the last eight years. Charles Whittaker, an HVAC instructor at the Center of Applied Technology North and the 2022 AACPS Teacher of the Year, was a finalist in this year’s state competition. AACPS has had two of the last five Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018).

The following AACPS schools have educators nominated this year:

Annapolis Elementary School: Lisa Moylan

Annapolis High School: Mary Kay Connerton

Arnold Elementary School: Dyan Rosdail

Arundel High School: Ian Burns

Arundel Middle School: Aaron R. Kleffman

Bates Middle School: Devon Y. Caton

Broadneck Elementary School: Tricia Fisher

Broadneck High School: Crystal Loetz

Brooklyn Park Elementary School: Kayla Zipp

Brooklyn Park Middle School: Caitlin Berman

Center of Applied Technology – North: Michelle McCarty

Corkran Middle School: Christina O’Shaughnessy

Crofton Elementary School: Lindsey Klunk

Crofton High School: Erin Few

Crofton Middle School: T. Anne Kee

Davidsonville Elementary School: Allison Waite

Edgewater Elementary School: Ashley Lacey

Ferndale Early Education Center: Kathy M. Murphy

Folger McKinsey Elementary School: Lindsey MacQuilliam

George Cromwell Elementary School: Whitney McCann

Germantown Elementary School: Brad Ogle

Hilltop Elementary School: Tricia Page

Jacobsville Elementary School: Jennifer Richards

Lindale Middle School: Nea Baker

Magothy River Middle School: Christine Colli McCallister

Marley Middle School: Alexa Bashaw

Meade Middle School: Tracy A. Barnes-Larkins

North County High School: Angela Mangum

North Glen Elementary School: Emily Grey

Old Mill High School: Kjeld Lauritzen

Old Mill Middle School North: Adam Bellarin

Old Mill Middle School South: Michael Hall

Pershing Hill Elementary School: Zachary Stone

Rippling Woods Elementary School: Margaret Garcia

Severn River Middle School: Patricia Mauro

South River High School: John Zelezen

South Shore Elementary School: Courtney Kenney

Southern Middle School: Angie Coulston

Tracey’s Elementary School: Kellie Metter

Tyler Heights Elementary School: Alexis Cutler

The following teachers from Independent Schools in Anne Arundel County were nominated:

St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis: Annalee L. Garland

St. Mary’s Elementary School: Beth Wilson

St. Mary’s High School: Pamela Hernick

St. Paul’s Lutheran School: Coral Shreve

Semifinalists will be announced in late December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in late February or early March.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829. Ticket information for the event will be available this winter.

