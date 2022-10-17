44 Teachers To Be Honored in Excellence in Education Awards
Forty public and four independent school teachers will be honored on Thursday, April 20, 2023, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Education Foundation of AACPS celebrate the 37th annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at The Hall @ Live! Arundel Mills.
The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2023 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.
AACPS Teachers of the Year have been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in seven of the last eight years. Charles Whittaker, an HVAC instructor at the Center of Applied Technology North and the 2022 AACPS Teacher of the Year, was a finalist in this year’s state competition. AACPS has had two of the last five Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018).
The following AACPS schools have educators nominated this year:
- Annapolis Elementary School: Lisa Moylan
- Annapolis High School: Mary Kay Connerton
- Arnold Elementary School: Dyan Rosdail
- Arundel High School: Ian Burns
- Arundel Middle School: Aaron R. Kleffman
- Bates Middle School: Devon Y. Caton
- Broadneck Elementary School: Tricia Fisher
- Broadneck High School: Crystal Loetz
- Brooklyn Park Elementary School: Kayla Zipp
- Brooklyn Park Middle School: Caitlin Berman
- Center of Applied Technology – North: Michelle McCarty
- Corkran Middle School: Christina O’Shaughnessy
- Crofton Elementary School: Lindsey Klunk
- Crofton High School: Erin Few
- Crofton Middle School: T. Anne Kee
- Davidsonville Elementary School: Allison Waite
- Edgewater Elementary School: Ashley Lacey
- Ferndale Early Education Center: Kathy M. Murphy
- Folger McKinsey Elementary School: Lindsey MacQuilliam
- George Cromwell Elementary School: Whitney McCann
- Germantown Elementary School: Brad Ogle
- Hilltop Elementary School: Tricia Page
- Jacobsville Elementary School: Jennifer Richards
- Lindale Middle School: Nea Baker
- Magothy River Middle School: Christine Colli McCallister
- Marley Middle School: Alexa Bashaw
- Meade Middle School: Tracy A. Barnes-Larkins
- North County High School: Angela Mangum
- North Glen Elementary School: Emily Grey
- Old Mill High School: Kjeld Lauritzen
- Old Mill Middle School North: Adam Bellarin
- Old Mill Middle School South: Michael Hall
- Pershing Hill Elementary School: Zachary Stone
- Rippling Woods Elementary School: Margaret Garcia
- Severn River Middle School: Patricia Mauro
- South River High School: John Zelezen
- South Shore Elementary School: Courtney Kenney
- Southern Middle School: Angie Coulston
- Tracey’s Elementary School: Kellie Metter
- Tyler Heights Elementary School: Alexis Cutler
The following teachers from Independent Schools in Anne Arundel County were nominated:
- St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis: Annalee L. Garland
- St. Mary’s Elementary School: Beth Wilson
- St. Mary’s High School: Pamela Hernick
- St. Paul’s Lutheran School: Coral Shreve
Semifinalists will be announced in late December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in late February or early March.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829. Ticket information for the event will be available this winter.
