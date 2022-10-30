$30 Million for Laptops and Internet for Underserved Households

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to underserved households to help address the digital divide. The contract will provide internet-capable devices for an estimated 150,000 Maryland households.

“This transformative initiative will provide more Marylanders with the technology they need to have reliable, high-speed internet,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “Through the Office of Statewide Broadband and our Connect Maryland initiative, we have been able to increase access to broadband for tens of thousands of households through infrastructure improvements and digital equity initiatives.”

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), where the Office of Statewide Broadband is housed, will partner with local governments and community partners to distribute the devices under specific criteria. Jurisdictions will be able to apply in early November at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Broadband/.

“Maryland has implemented innovative programs to supercharge its investment to address the lack of universal access to digital services and technology,” DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt said. “By working with local jurisdictions and stakeholders throughout the state, we will be able to deliver these devices to those who need it most in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

