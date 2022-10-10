10th Annual Critter Crawl This Sunday

Dress your pet in their favorite costume and enter them in Homestead Gardens’ 10th Annual Critter Crawl – a pet costume contest! The event benefits the good work of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County and is generously sponsored by VCA Arundel Veterinary Hospital.

This event is FREE; however, pre-registration will be required and limited to the first 60 entries. Online pre-registration is open until October 22nd at midnight. After that time, please call 240-447-2378 to inquire about space availability!

Prizes

First Place: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Basket, including Gift Cards valued at $225

Runner Up: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $125

People’s Choice: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $75

Judging Criteria:

Our distinguished panel of judges will judge participants using the following criteria…

Creativity

Originality

Effort

The People’s Choice winner will be awarded based on the loudest applause!

The Rules

Check in at the VCA South Arundel booth in the West Field by the stage starting at 2 pm to get your entry number.

The human participants will be given a number worn by their pet to be visible to the panel of judges. Safety pins will be provided.

All pets must be leashed and have his/her own walker. An adult must accompany children under eight.

Judges’ decisions are final. In the event of a tie, a “tie-breaker” judge will determine the winner among all tied entries

Please be sure to pick up after your pet.

By participating in the Critter Crawl, you acknowledge that your pet may be included in any post-event coverage on social media and/or used by homesteadgardens.com

