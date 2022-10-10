Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

10th Annual Critter Crawl Slated for October 23rd!

| October 19, 2022, 06:24 PM

Dress your pet in their favorite costume and enter them in Homestead Gardens’ 10th Annual Critter Crawl – a pet costume contest! The event benefits the good work of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County and is generously sponsored by VCA Arundel Veterinary Hospital.

This event is FREE; however, pre-registration will be required and limited to the first 60 entries. Online pre-registration is open until October 22nd at midnight. After that time, please call 240-447-2378 to inquire about space availability!

Prizes

  • First Place: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Basket, including Gift Cards valued at $225
  • Runner Up: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $125
  • People’s Choice: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $75

Judging Criteria:

Our distinguished panel of judges will judge participants using the following criteria…

  • Creativity
  • Originality
  • Effort

The People’s Choice winner will be awarded based on the loudest applause!

The Rules

Check in at the VCA South Arundel booth in the West Field by the stage starting at 2 pm to get your entry number.

The human participants will be given a number worn by their pet to be visible to the panel of judges. Safety pins will be provided.

All pets must be leashed and have his/her own walker. An adult must accompany children under eight.

Judges’ decisions are final. In the event of a tie, a “tie-breaker” judge will determine the winner among all tied entries

Please be sure to pick up after your pet.

By participating in the Critter Crawl, you acknowledge that your pet may be included in any post-event coverage on social media and/or used by homesteadgardens.com

Register right here!

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake