You’re Buying Fancy Jewelry All Wrong

When considering making a fine jewelry purchase, you might feel intimidated by high price tags. There’s no way that anything fancy could be in your budget, so why even look, right? Wrong! Buying nice jewelry doesn’t have to be just for the rich and elite. In fact, people of all salary ranges are more able than ever to purchase expensive forms of fine jewelry thanks to credit jewelers. These jewelry sellers allow customers to buy their jewelry using credit to pay for a purchase over a given period instead of paying upfront. If you’re new to buying fancy jewelry, read on to find out how you can make even the most lavish of purchases on a limited budget with the help of a credit jeweler.

What Are Credit Jewelers?

Credit jewelers are a form of jewelry retailer that provide flexible forms of payment for the jewelry they sell. Typically, credit jewelers will require you to sign up for a credit card or credit account to finance your jewelry. This process will require a check of your credit score, so jewelers can ensure that you have a history of making credit payments on time. When you’re approved for your line of credit, you’ll likely have a set period to pay back the money you spend. In most instances, credit jewelers require payback within 12, 24, 36, or 60 months. Otherwise, credit jewelers can charge interest on the remaining funds you’ve yet to pay back. In most cases, you’ll probably have to pay some minimum down payment on any jewelry you buy with credit jewelers. The remaining cost of the jewelry will then determine your monthly payment after the down payment.

Financing a fancy jewelry purchase with a credit jeweler is a great idea if you’re looking to buy something extravagant now that you might not have all the funds to cover upfront. Of course, you’ll want to have a plan in place to pay back the funds you’re borrowing, so it’s important to have money that you can put toward what you owe to the credit jeweler you’ve purchased from.

What Kind of Jewelry Do Credit Jewelers Sell?

Credit jewelers sell all different kinds of jewelry! While the term “credit” might make you initially think “low-cost,” this is far from the case: credit jewelers sell a wide array of high-quality jewelry options. Credit jewelers are well-known for making fancy pieces like engagement rings more affordable, as they allow you to pay the cost of a ring that’s thousands of dollars over the course of a series of monthly payments. You can buy jewelry that the credit jeweler already has in stock, or if you’re looking for something unique, some credit jewelers offer a “Create Your Own” service, which allows you to make your dream jewelry piece from scratch. When designing your own piece of jewelry, a credit jeweler will provide you with various options to choose from, including the metal color, the types of stones you want, band size, and any personalization you might want to be engraved on the jewelry piece. Credit jewelers provide you with as much freedom to find jewelry that suits your style as they do the freedom to pay in a way that suits your budget.

What to Look for When Buying Fancy Jewelry

Once you’ve decided which credit jeweler you’ll be purchasing from, you’ll want to start researching the jewelry you want. When buying silver or gold jewelry, it’s important to consider the quality of the metal you’re getting. Silver and gold are marked with different standard ratings to determine their quality; in terms of top quality, you’ll be looking at sterling silver or 14 or 18 karat gold. In terms of diamond jewelry, you’ll want to focus on the quality of the stones included in the piece. The 4Cs determine diamond quality: Cut, Color, Clarity, and Carat. These factors will also typically influence the price of the diamond: the nicer the cut, the more translucent the color, the fewer the clarity inclusions, and the larger the carat, will make for higher quality, higher-priced diamonds. By taking the time to research the different quality standards of the fine jewelry you’re considering buying, you’ll be able to make sure that you’re getting your money’s worth on whatever you buy.

In Conclusion

You don’t need to break the bank when buying fine jewelry. You can get the highest quality jewelry pieces by financing your purchase with a credit jeweler and pay for them later. Just be sure to pay back your credit jeweler within your allotted payment period to avoid paying additional interest on your purchase. Credit jewelers make fine jewelry possible for all with easy-to-apply for credit and simple monthly payment plans.

Category: Local News, NEWS