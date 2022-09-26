Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Woman Charged With Assault After Driving Into Group of People

| September 26, 2022, 03:00 PM

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 12:15 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the parking lot of Frank’s Den in the 1800 block of Crain Highway for a large disorderly crowd.

While clearing the parking lot, they observed an altercation near a blue Honda. The officers observed the Honda reverse, then accelerate forward, striking three individuals in the group.

The vehicle then continued forward, striking an unoccupied patrol vehicle, pushing it forward.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old female from Glen Burnie, ignored commands to stop and continued forward, attempting to reverse. The driver was taken into custody. Two of the three victims were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

During this assault, a 33-year-old male from Pasadena began to hinder and obstruct the officers attempting to stop the female driver.

Both suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.

