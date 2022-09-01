Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Whole Foods Employee Charged In Knife Assault of Co-Worker

| September 01, 2022, 10:43 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested an Arnold woman after she assaulted a co-worker in the Annapolis Whole Foods Market at the Annapolis Town Center.

On August 31, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault that just occurred at the Whole Foods Market at 200 Harker Place in the Annapolis Town Center.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned that the victim was accosted by a knife-wielding co-worker, who was waving the knife erratically.

The co-worker was not present at the time of the report, but officers subsequently applied for and obtained a warrant.

The suspect, identified as a 47-year-old woman from Arnold, was located and arrested.

