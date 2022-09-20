What To Expect From The Baltimore Ravens In 2022

The Miami Dolphins might have shocked the Ravens on Sunday but the overriding feeling around Baltimore is still one of positivity when looking across the entire season with the bookies having them amongst the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Here we take an unbiased at look what to expect from the Ravens throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.

A quick recap

Before we delve into the Ravens NFL picks for 2022, it makes sense to remind ourselves how last year played out; after all, reflection is a big part of moving forwards.

The big takeaway from last season is that it was a year dominated – and spoiled – by injuries. The Ravens made a strong start to the campaign as they jumped to an 8-3 record and established themselves as the number one seed in the entire AFC. From that moment on though, the Ravens dropped like flies.

We won’t bore you with an exhaustive list but any team losing players as important as Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley and Gus Edwards – amongst others – is going to see a sharp drop off in performance levels. That is exactly what happened to the Ravens; they failed to win another game ending the season with an 8-9 losing record and, more importantly, a record that wasn’t good enough for a playoff berth.

Given all of that, the general consensus was that major arrivals weren’t needed in Baltimore. A few minor tweaks – and a smile from lady luck on the injury front – would see the Ravens more than competitive.

New faces

So we’ve mentioned the widespread view that no major surgery was needed but how did the Ravens actually approach the offseason? One of the key decisions was to cast Marquise Brown aside, which saw Rashod Bateman bumped up into the number one receiver spot.

Offensive line duo Tyler Linderbaum and Morgan Moses were then brought in with the aim of improving the Ravens’ ground game with the final piece of the offensive jigsaw being fast end Isaiah Likely, who really caught the eye during preseason.

In respect of the defense, the Ravens pulled Michael Pierce and Kyle Fuller to Baltimore whilst they also managed to tempt Marcus Williams away from the New Orleans Saints, which was quite the eye catching deal. Kyle Hamilton also arrived as the number 14 overall pick in the draft.

Right now, it looks like having been a very good window with the free agency deals in particular worth a round of applause.

So, how do the Ravens look in 2022?

With our recap of last season and the offseason now complete we can move onto the big question, which is what awaits in this campaign. We’ll start with a look at both the complete offensive and defensive situations and then leave you with our prediction of how the campaign will unfold.

Offense

Right, there is only one place to start when talking about the Ravens’ offense, which is with Lamar Jackson. There is obviously some concern amongst fans over the fact that a new deal is yet to be thrashed out but, regardless, he’s going to play a huge role in their season in talent and leadership. His passing continues to improve, the rush game is absolutely class and his voice in the locker room carries a lot of weight.

As for the rest, you’ve got Dobbins easing his way back to fitness with Edwards, who is now back in the frame. Throw in the newly signed Kenyan Drake and there is a lot of talent ready to run the football. That noted, another injury to Jackson would derail any chance of a Super Bowl challenge.

Defense

We’ve touched on injuries playing a huge role in how last season unfolded for the Ravens. They’ve already picked up a major issue this year with the aforementioned cornerback Fuller being ruled out for the year; he was tipped to have a big impact in Baltimore.

Even so, there is still reason to be optimistic. Odafe Oweh is a machine, Patrick Queen has a seriously high ceiling, and players such as Pierce will contribute positively too. All things considered, this defense should have enough to see them through – even if they’d rather have Fuller out there with them.

So, will the Ravens win the Super Bowl?

Will the Ravens win the Super Bowl this season? In reality, it looks like a long shot, but that doesn’t mean the season will be a complete and utter failure.

There is a real chance that the AFC North title comes to Baltimore this season, which hasn’t happened since 2019 and that would also see the Ravens make the postseason. Sure, at that point they might come up short but we’re pretty sure the ride would have been an entertaining one!

