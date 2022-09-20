What to Consider if You Want to Age in Place

If you or a loved one wants to age in place, it’s important to think about every aspect ahead of time. It’s a good idea to have a support network in place before you need it. It is critical to have social connections to live well. There are a few things to keep in mind when considering your situation.

Consider Staying Put

You don’t have to move to another location or downsize if you already love your home. It can be less expensive to stay in your home than to move to an assisted living home. Moving costs money, and these homes are often double or triple what an apartment of the same price would cost. Moving can have a negative psychological component if you already have roots in your community. There are ways you can upgrade your home to accommodate your changing needs. You can install a home elevator to make it easier to travel between levels. Many affordable, small residential elevators are perfect for seniors who may need a cane, walker, or wheelchair to get around.

Check Your Home’s Safety

Whether or not you ultimately plan on moving, or maybe you are a child preparing your house for an elderly parent to move in, it’s a good idea to do a safety check of the area to check for potential hazards. Luckily, many of the improvements you might need are fairly inexpensive and easy to implement. You could have a relative or family friend walk around, looking for potential issues, such as low-lit areas. You may be able to switch out traditional doorknobs to levers, put grab bars and handrails around the area, and take out rugs that could be a tripping hazard.

Consider Transportation

If you get to the point where you can’t get to doctor appointments or the store on your own, you’ll want to consider the transportation options. Some may live close enough to public transportation that they can use that. However, it is not easily accessible in many areas, so you may want to consider sharing rides with neighbors or friends. There are also services for older people where you can get rides. You can find delivery services for prescriptions and groceries, so you never need to leave your home. A friend or family member can manage your orders for you, and you can track the order history to ensure you get everything you paid for.

Add Smart Home Tools

Smart home tools include sensors that can help you stay in place longer. The best smart home tools include sensors that quickly detect flooding or fire and can alert help on their own. You can also get smart appliances that shut off after a predetermined time so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn them off. You can also get motion sensors to turn lights on or off as needed. You can get sensors that alert a loved one if you stop moving for a certain amount of time. You can have these sensors collect data on your movements and alert a loved one if there is unusual behavior.

