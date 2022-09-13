What Are the Best Casino Games to Play Online?

One thing that is never going to escape your notice is the huge and diverse range of casino and gambling sites that have been launched over the years and recently too, and not a week goes by when many additional new sites are launched.

However, what many people are not aware of is that each game of chance, as all casino games are known, offers a different set of rules and a different set of paybacks, which means some of them to offer much greater playing value and a greater chance for players to win and those better paying games are therefore the ones that should be played.

I am sure many of you out there will have played a wide variety of card and table games at casino sites, and Roulette is, of course, a popular game many players have had many winning sessions playing.

However, when played online, a wide variety of different variants are on offer, but not all of them have been designed to give players the best chances of winning.

For example, in Double and even Triple Zero Roulette games, the house edges on such games are high, and casinos obviously love offering such games due to their increased income. Therefore, if you are ever tempted to play Roulette online, look out for the European variants, which have just one zero, for the low house edge on such games.

In fact, when placing just even money type wagers when playing Roulette, the French Roulette Variant is the best one to play for if zero spins in, you either get half of your losing even money paying bets back, or they will stay in place on the betting layout for the next spin of the wheel.

As for card games, avoid playing Blackjack games that offer paybacks of just 6 to 5 when you are dealt out a winning Blackjack hand, that being an Ace card with any ten-valued card, for the 3 to 2 paying variants are much better value.

You should also learn to play Blackjack using the best strategy for the variant you have chosen to play, which can take a little bit of time to learn, but the benefits, those being you get the house edge down to the lowest possible amount, means the time you spend learning to play optimally, will always be time well spent.

Moving onto slot machines, well, they are, of course, completely random games of chance, and when playing, you could, of course, win some huge amounts of cash, much more so if you play the progressive slot games and win huge life-changing jackpots.

However, such winning payouts are very rare, and when you are deciding just which slots to play, the one thing that should guide you is the long-term expected payout percentage of each slot, and you will be best advised to only ever play slots that have a payout percentage of over 98%.

You will be surprised at just how many slot machines have been designed with above-average payout percentages, much more so when you choose to play online.

As for just where you are going to find the payout percentages listed when playing online, well, some casino site operators publish the full list of them on their websites, whilst some put that information either on the pay table of each slot they have available, or you will find it listed on the gameplay help files attached to each individual slot machine, so do look that information up and make full use of it.

