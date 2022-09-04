UM BWMC Helping Local Students Get Off To A Good Start

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) is providing reusable water bottles and supplies to local public schools in Anne Arundel County to support students returning to classrooms. These donations are part of several hospital initiatives aimed at supporting the health and well-being of Anne Arundel County youth.

Today, hospital leaders visited Park Elementary School to donate 600 reusable water bottles, one for each student, as a way to encourage students to stay healthy and hydrated. Through discussions with Park Elementary School administrators, UM BWMC learned that milk was the only beverage available to students during school hours unless students brought their own water bottles. With some water fountains closed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, access to drinking water throughout the school day became harder for some students that did not have a water bottle.

“We know that proper hydration can improve a student’s focus and encourage other positive behaviors and habits,” said Kathy McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer of UM BWMC. “As a leading health care provider in Anne Arundel County, we recognize the importance of our residents maintaining their health. We’re excited to give these water bottles to Park Elementary School students so they can stay hydrated and have healthy beverage options.”

“It takes amazing community partners to make any school be successful, and we are so fortunate to have the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center as one of our partners,” said Sandy Blondell, principal at Park Elementary School. “Healthier students are more successful students, and this donation from UM BWMC will help make our students healthier and happier. We are incredibly grateful.”

UM BWMC worked with other local organizations and schools to distribute supplies to Anne Arundel County public school students returning to the classroom next week. Through collaborations with Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the hospital donated more than 1,100 school supply items, including backpacks, paper, crayons, markers, pencils and more.

“It’s important that as a hospital, we develop relationships with others in our community and that we work together outside of our physical walls to offer health and wellness resources to everyone we serve, from the youngest to the oldest,” said Diane Croghan, Vice President of Community Engagement and Chief of Staff at UM BWMC.

UM BWMC and Park Elementary School are also collaborating to host a Community Wellness Day later this fall. The event being held Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Elementary School will feature health care providers offering flu vaccinations, health screenings for blood pressure, vision and body composition and educational resources related to nutrition, mental health and lung health. Family fun activities such as face painting, exercise demonstrations and healthy to-go meals will also be offered.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS