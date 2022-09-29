Top 5 Best Sports Cars of 2022

Many of us, seeing beautiful sports cars on the roads of cities willy-nilly, slowly begin to envy their owners. Still: a beautiful outwardly car, noticeable in the stream of cars, a “delicious” exhaust sound, and everyone’s attention. Naturally, not all sports cars have an owner, and some are available for rent.

Take, for example, Dubai. City of tourists and business meetings. One of the most requested services is supercars for rent in Dubai. Thanks to the widespread existence of rental companies, people prefer to hire a car than buy their own. Especially considering that you can change rented supercars at least every day for quite modest money. Pure rental heaven!

Manufacturers plan long and hard before releasing a sports car. Will it be fuel inefficient? Will the body resonate with buyers and renters? Will it be a success? Or will it become the next DeLorean?

However, not all sports cars fail. Some cars are a hit. Below are the top 5 sports cars in the first half of 2022.

1. Bugatti Chiron

This is a technological masterpiece. More importantly, it’s a much more streamlined car than its predecessor, the Veyron. More emotional, more collected, more complete. The ultimate standard of speed, opportunity, and prestige. A notable fact is that Bugatti has accepted prepaid orders for 250 vehicles. And all from customers who haven’t driven it yet. This suggests that buyers do not even pay for the car itself, but the Bugatti brand. However, there is no doubt about Chiron’s irresistible appeal regarding its technological advances.

2. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R

The body of the new AMG GT R sports coupe has better aerodynamic characteristics than the AMG GT and AMG GT S bodies due to the installation of a new false radiator grille with vertical lintels that hide curtains that can close automatically, original bumpers with an additional splitter at the front and a rear diffuser, door sills with a mass of aerodynamic elements, a huge rear anti wing and an active aerodynamics profile on the bottom of the car. The active aerodynamic profile mounted on the bottom of the car is made of carbon fiber and weighs only 2 kg. The profile begins to work at speeds from 80 km/h, automatically moving down by 40 mm, and provides an increase in downforce of 40 kg for the front axle when driving at a speed of 250 km/h.

3. Lotus Evora

The car’s appearance is a figment of the imagination of the company’s chief designer Russell Carr, who is the creator of previous models. Dimensions: length 4.342 m, width 1.848 m, height 1.223 m. At the same time, the wheelbase was 2.575 m, much less than golf-class hatchbacks. The manufacturers managed to place a powerful sports engine with a 6-speed transmission and two rows of seats (2×2 format). This model is the only one among the coupes with the engine located in the middle, with many seats.

4. Audi RS Q8

At the end of last year, Audi boasted that the RS Q8 is the fastest SUV on the Nurburgring circuit. The SUV king conquered the “green hell” in 7 minutes, 42 seconds and 253 hundredths, almost 10 seconds faster than the much smaller Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (7: 51.7). The Audi RS Q8 is indeed a very fast SUV, as evidenced by the technical data. The 4.0 liter Biturbo engine generates 600 horsepower and 800 Nm maximum torque. And although the top speed has been electronically limited to 250 km / h, removing the lock (RS Dynamic Plus Package) pushes the lock to 305 km / h.

5. Kia Stinger

The Stinger is built on the latest Hyundai/Kia RWD platform, a shortened version of the very successful Genesis car. Instead of the front multi-link, the liftback received MacPherson struts, and the rear five-link moved here almost entirely, with some modifications in terms of elastokinematics. But the springs, shock absorbers, and stabilizers of the Stinger have their own settings (thanks to Herr Birman!). All other nodes, which in one form or another can also be found on other Hyundai/Kia/Genesis models, have also been recalibrated.

