Tickets Now on Sale for the 53rd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival — September 24th and 25th

It’s that time of year again to enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands-on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations, and more at the 52nd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival! Come out on Sept. 24th & 25th at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Online tickets are on sale NOW. Don’t delay. Click here to purchase your tickets. ANd use the code EYE5 to save $5 off of each ticket purchased!

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

What’s Cooking in 2022:

Over 100 seafood menu items

Live music ALL DAY LONG

Crab Picking and Food Eating Contensts

Moon Bounce rides

Ax Throwing

Mobile Escape Room

Bay Bridge Paddlers and Awards Ceremony (Sunday)

Beach soccer, Corn Hole, Spike Ball

Chesapeake Arts Village

Craft Beer & Oyster tasting

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

Due to the limited availability of crabs and crab meat this year, crab prices are higher than in previous years. In addition, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A LIMITED number of steamed crabs will be available on-site without pre-orders. PLEASE PRE-ORDER BY SEPT. 20, 2022.

Bring your family, friends, bathing suit, and sunscreen to relax and enjoy a day on the bay celebrating and supporting local charities. Buy your admission and crabs and/or parking tickets in advance!

Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

