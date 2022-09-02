The Arc Central Chesapeake with AACERT and Visit Annapolis to Host Day of Remebrance

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is proud to partner with both the Anne Arundel-Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAACERT) and Visit Annapolis to bring the September 11th Day of Service and Remembrance Project “You Are the Help Until Help Arrives” to Anne Arundel County.

The September 11th Day of Service and Remembrance is a nationwide initiative led by AmeriCorps with the goal of uniting Americans in a day of service that brings people together for the good of their communities. This special event will commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, by paying tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attack, the first responders, and many others who rose to the occasion to support their communities.

“You Are the Help Until Help Arrives” is a family-friendly event that will focus on ways we can support each other through emergency preparedness and strategies for ensuring vulnerable populations remain supported in times of crisis. The event will be held at the Annapolis Visitor’s Center on Friday, September 9, from 9:00-10:00 am. Activities will be inclusive of people of all abilities, including children and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“By teaching community members how to support people with disabilities and one another during a crisis, we are making our community a safer place,” said Deena Kilmon, Director of Engagement at The Arc.

This year’s event will feature keynote speaker, Lieutenant Colonel James Krempel, USA, Ret., who will speak on his personal connection to that tragic day and discuss what services and supports communities should be prepared to offer in times of crisis. Community members are invited to come to share in this event, which will include an art show of works created by community members inspired by their personal connections to helping others. Following the ceremony, light refreshments will be offered.

Space is limited; please RSVP to Deena Kilmon ([email protected] or 410-353-1127).

