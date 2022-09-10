States Attorney Will Not Prosecute in Officer Involved Shooting

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released its investigative report of the November 28, 2021, fatal officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.

On November 28, 2021, Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Braden Loop in Glen Burnie after a woman called 911 to report that a male family member had chased her from the house with a knife. The 911 caller also reported that a woman who lived in the house was missing. Once officers arrived, they knocked several times on the front door of the home with no response. Officers then forcibly opened the door and saw Digno Ramon Yorro, Jr. standing inside. Mr. Yorro was armed with a knife, which officers ordered him multiple times to drop. Mr. Yorro did not drop the knife, and an officer deployed several beanbag shotgun rounds and then his taser on Mr. Yorro, neither of which caused him to put down the knife. Mr. Yorro then walked toward officers, still armed with the knife, at which time Corporal Joseph Burger shot Mr. Yorro three times. Officers and then paramedics rendered medical aid, but Mr. Yorro was pronounced dead at the scene

The IID concluded its investigation on June 2 and forwarded its investigative report to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office on June 3. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office notified the IID on August 15 of its decision not to prosecute the case.

The IID’s report contains detailed investigative findings and an analysis of relevant legal issues. Because the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office—not the IID—retains prosecution authority in this case, the report does not make any recommendations as to whether any individual should or should not be charged. Here is a copy of the investigative report:

Download (PDF, Unknown)

By law, the IID’s report must remain confidential until any related prosecution is completed or the State’s Attorney’s Office declines to prosecute. If the local State’s Attorney decides to prosecute the matter, the IID will release the report, with appropriate redactions for confidentiality, within 30 days of a final judgment of all defendants in the case. If the local State’s Attorney declines to prosecute, the IID will release the report, with appropriate redactions for confidentiality, within 30 days of that determination.

