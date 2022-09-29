Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

State Employees to Get 4.5% Increase in Pay On November 1

| September 29, 2022, 03:08 PM

Governor Larry Hogan announced today that all state government employees will receive a 4.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase—effective November 1, 2022—as part of a series of measures to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts.

The governor’s action follows official budget projections from the Board of Revenue Estimates showing that the state is reporting a multi-billion dollar surplus for the second consecutive year. After inheriting a $5.1 billion structural budget deficit, the governor will leave office with a record $5.5 billion in reserves—a more than $10 billion swing in the state’s fiscal fortunes under the Hogan administration.

“After once again holding the line and bringing fiscal responsibility to Annapolis, we are able to take additional steps to honor our firefighters, law enforcement officers, nurses, and state employees for the meaningful work they do to change Maryland for the better,” said Governor Hogan. “This cost of living adjustment will help state employees and their families with the challenges they face from historic inflation, and—amid the post-pandemic labor shortage—today’s actions advance our enhanced efforts to recruit and retain a talented workforce.”

Enhanced Recruitment and Retention Measures. In March, the governor announced a first-in-the-nation partnership to remove the four-year degree requirement for thousands of state job announcements, establishing a model for other states to follow. In addition, the governor directed the Maryland Department of Budget and Management to remove all barriers and bottlenecks in order to expedite hires.

Background on Today’s COLA Action. The governor is again fulfilling his pledge from last year to dedicate a portion of the state’s surplus for state employees. Despite the legislature’s expressed preference that only certain state employees receive increases, the governor waited until official budget projections were released and took actions that reflect a more equitable approach for all state employees.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake