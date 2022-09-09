September 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Murder Arrest. County Bill Payment Online. Hunger Action Month. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Polie made an arrest in last week’s murder in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County moved into the 20th century with online bill payments for water and tax bills. The construction of the new Annapolis garage now has a contract–yes, they were working without one for four months. It is Hunger Action Month and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank has a bunch of ways to help! Ballet Theatre of Maryland has a VERY cool performance coming up at the Hammond-Harwood House. And events from the Homeowners Expo to Navy Football to free concerts to Arts Alive to Dinner Under the Stars!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 9th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Sort of a funny story. Was out of toothpaste and squeezed the last bit. Woke up yesterday toothpaste-less. Went out for my walk with morning breath and stopped at my local Giant for a tube. The cashier commented it was an unusual single item purchase for 7am. I guess she’s right. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Back on August 29th, we told you about a fatal shooting behind Claus Liquors in Glen Burnie. At the time, police took a person of interest into custody on unrelated charges. Well over the past week, the Anne Arundel County Police were able to come up with enough evidence to charge a 69-year-old Annapolis man with the murder of Darius Matthews, 29, of Glen Burnie. While tragic for the murder, always good to see some closure.

County Executive Pittman announced that county residents can now pay taxes and water bills online. This is kind of a head-scratcher for me because …well this is 2022. Pittman said they started the process two years ago and said that “making government more efficient and responsive to residents is the hallmark of good government”. Still shaking my head that this is some brand new technology for the County. But yeah…go team!

And now that we’re into four months into the construction of a new garage, the City of Annapolis finally signed an agreement with the contractor. Another head scratcher, but who starts a $30 million project on a memo of understanding? But it is signed apparently and the info from the City was scant on details–and that is always where the devil is. But the financing involves issuing $47.3 million worth of bonds, giving away parking revenues in the garage and downtown for 30 years, a concession payment, private bonds, and county, state and federal grants. Together this will reportedly cover the cost of the garage and the re-vamp of City dock. Interesting to note that the project contains hydraulic flip up storm surge gates–first time I have heard of this. I am going to see about getting a copy of the agreement and try to figure it all out. For those interested, the City says the garage will be opening in June 2023. Construction of City Dock will begin in the Fall of 2023 and be complete within 18 months, so May 2025. We’ll see.

September is Hunger Action Month and hopefully you listened to our podcast with Leah and Melanie from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank on all the ways you can help this month. We have a list of events and ways on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but an easy one is to hop on a zoom on Tuesday at noon with Dr Pam Brown as she discusses inflation’s impact of food insecurity. Or attend Ignite Annapolis–proceeds go to the food bank. We have all the links in the story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Believe it or not, I do enjoy the ballet. And the Ballet Theatre of Maryland is getting ready for their season that opens at Maryland Hall on October 7th, but before that…on September 18th they are doing Ballet in the Garden at the Hammond Harwood House. This looks VERY cool and the weather will be cool too. It is a limited seating event and you can get tickets to that, or their regular season at balletmaryland.org

Stuff to consider doing this weekend. Tonight at Maryland Hall, it is Arts Alive and a great way to support arts in the community. Food, drinks, and a great yacht rock band. I think there are still a few tickets left at marylandhall.org. Tomorrow at 3:30 pm , Navy football hosts the Memphis as they try to fix what went wrong last week. Be sure to follow us for all the game news if you are not there and we will have some amazing photos from Glenn Miller to share! Dinner Under The Stars continues on Saturday night, I steered you wrong last week it is not over yet. Tomorrow and Sunday it is the Annapolis Homeowners Expo at the Byzantium Center. 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday! Go get some ideas for some house projects! And on Sunday up at Downs Park in the Dena at 4:30 pm, The USNA’s Blues and Gold band will be performing a free concert in remembrance of the victims of 911. And the Anne Arundel County Fair opens on Wednesday at the fairgrounds.

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, St. John’s College and next weekend Heather and the Naval Academy Business Services.

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local and Go Navy! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

