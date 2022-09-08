September 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | State Employee Threatens Senator. Rabid Skunk. September Sunsets!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A former IT employee of the Maryland Comptroller’s office turned himself into federal authorities after making threats against a US Senator. A rabid skunk was found in Odenton. A man was sentenced to 36 years for sex abuse of a minor. Social media twisted the story about Capital SUP and the Maritime Museum. And it is September Sunsets at the Annapolis Maritime Museum tonight. And finally, some pod news!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, September 8th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

You know, for a solid, not too many frills, but outstanding quick breakfast to go–you can’t beat Bread & Butter Kitchen. I had an early morning meeting there yesterday at 7:30, and it was just wonderful sitting waterside. But that was yesterday, and we have a little bit of news to tell you, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Dan Belson from The Capital has a story of a not-so-smart IT guy working for the Maryland Comptroller’s office. Apparently, he used a state-issued computer on a state-run network to make death threats to presumably Senator Ted Cruz back in July. In one message, he said he was coming to murder them all. And in another said that the Zodiac Killer was first on the gallows, and he had a fresh militia and weapons. What he didn’t have was half a brain to realize that they make VPNs for that stuff, and when you make a threat like that, they are going to find you. The 39-year-old Annapolis man turned himself in, and according to Susan O’Brien from the Comptroller’s Office, he is no longer employed.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning the Crofton, Gambrills, and Odenton communities about a rabid skunk. The skunk was found in the Two Rivers community in Odenton on September 3rd and tested positive for rabies. If you or your pet may have come in contact with a skunk recently, or if your pet has some unexplained wounds, please contact the Health Department at 410-222-7254

Anne Colt Leitess announced yesterday that Hector Rojo, 27, of Alexandria, was sentenced to 36 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape. Back in October of 2020, police were contacted about a sexual assault. Rojo was a friend of the family and ultimately moved into the family’s Annapolis area home. He began the abuse by touching the victim’s breasts and buttocks, and it eventually progressed to rape. The abuse went on for two years before the victim had the courage to report it. If you know or suspect sexual abuse, call the sexual assault crisis center at 410-222-6800.

Of course, tonight is the first September Sunset Concert Series in the park half of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. This is on Edgewood Road, and on deck tonight is The John Frase Project. As with all their concerts, it is free, but they do ask for a donation to help support the museum. Parking is limited, so ride share, bike, walk, or boat. Show an uber or Lyft receipt and get a free drink ticket. And speaking of that.. social media took our story about Capital SUP losing their lease and created a whole other narrative. Capital SUP lost the lease. That’s it. The park is still open to the public. There is still free public water access. You can still put a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard in at the park. You can still park at the park. The only thing that is changing is that Capital SUP will not operate there after this month’s end.

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight –and I need to finalize it– Nora Demleitner and St John’s College. And next week– NABS– Naval Academy Business Services. And if you missed it…do check out the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with Natanya from the Travis Manion Foundation about the upcoming 911 Heroes Run on the 18th!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace back from a week off with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

