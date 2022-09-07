September 7, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Capital SUP Loses Lease. No E.Coli in Anne Arundel Water. Glen Burnie Toys!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Capital SUP lost its lease. No E. Coli in Anne Arundel County water. CAT North’s Charles Whittaker is in the running for Maryland Teacher of the Year. Leadership Anne Arundel is getting ready for their homecoming and program kickoff on September 27th. Kheloney, a Glen Burnie toy manufacturer, was selected as the winner of a free display booth at the Annapolis Homeowners Expo this weekend. Pod news in including a bonus podcast at noon today!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I took part of the afternoon off and went to see Animal House at the Landmark Cinemas in the Harbor Center. They do older films on Tuesdays, and that was my very first R-rated flick back in ’78; and I had not seen it again on the big screen since…, and it was just as amazing–if not a lot less mortifying because my dad took me to see it originally! But today is a full day of work for a shortened week so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

After four years of operating out of the Ellen Moyer Nature Park on Edgewood Road, Capital SUP has lost its lease and will be looking for a new space. The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park has a long-term lease with the City for the park and had the approval to sublet it to Capital SUP. Due to increased parking demands and a new entertainment pavilion being constructed, the museum decided not to renew the lease. Capital SUP will continue to operate there and at Quiet Waters through the end of September. The Quiet Waters location will remain. I spoke to Kevin, the co-owner of Capital SUP, and he said it took him by surprise for sure but says they have a few good prospects for a new location. You want to keep up to date on that by following them on their socials. As for the museum, Alice Estrada, the President of the museum, said that the museum has “been very grateful for the partnership with Capital SUP for the past four years, but with the park campus evolving and finite parking, we had to make some tough decisions.”

Speaking of water things–no doubt you have heard about the e. Coli contamination in Baltimore water. It is a mess, and the City and County are encouraging boiling water before ingesting and picking up bottled water at specified locations. However, some of the maps of affected areas show parts of Northern Anne Arundel County. This is incorrect; the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works reiterated yesterday that the recent upgrades to the water system preclude buying any water from Baltimore. So any water supplied by Anne Arundel County (or Annapolis, for that matter) is perfectly safe. As to the situation–they are trying to get a handle on it, but as of now–they don’t.

Congrats to CAT North Construction Department Chair Charles Whittaker. He has been named a finalist in the Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. He was named Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year in April and is one of seven finalists from across the state. Whitaker has been with the system for 14 years, and we’ll know if he got it on October 6th when it is announced on MPT.

Leadership Anne Arundel has announced the date for their Program Kickoff and Homecoming. It is September 27th at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park at their Eastport campus, starting at 5:30 pm. It is open to the public, and you’ve heard me sing the praises of the program for a while now–I went through it back in 2021. This would be a great time to meet some of the county’s leaders and get an idea of what it is all about! It is a ticketed event, and you can get them at leadershipaa.org I hope to see you there!

And this is pretty cool. The Annapolis Homeowners Expo is this weekend at the Byzantium Events Center, and they wanted to give away a display booth to a local company. Post Haste kicked in some printing, and we kicked in some advertising, and the winner is a Glen Burnie toy company called Kheloney. Inc. Founded by an 8-year-old and his father, it is a toy store and play space in Glen Burnie that just opened in April. They manufacture large wooden toys and have furnished their playroom and others with them. It looks to be pretty neat stuff. So be sure to check them out this Saturday or Sunday at the Byzantium Center!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, St. John’s College. Next week it is Heather Skipper..the most appropriate name for the Naval Academy Business Service. And there is another bonus pod dropping at noon today with my friend Natanya from the Travis Manion Foundation, and we chat about the upcoming 911 Heroes Run–something you should participate in, or if not..come out and cheer on the ones that do!

