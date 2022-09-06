September 6, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Carjacking. Another Pedestrian Death. Navy Loses. Free Tickets!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Police are looking for two suspects in a Millersville carjacking. Another pedestrian was killed on local roads on Saturday. Navy was handed their first loss of the season on Saturday. A word of caution about a contest for a grant for a local organization. Classic Theatre of Maryland Open House. Ignite Annapolis ticket info. Homestead Gardens to host a night for Ukraine. It’s Ticket Tuesday from the Rams Head On Stage, and we have Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Kandace Springs, and Jake Owen! And, of course, some pod news for the weekend and the bonus ones we dropped!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you enjoyed the great long weekend! I know I did–although I had some disappointment yesterday… we rode bikes from Annapolis to BWI and figured we’d treat ourselves to a Sofi’s Crepe in Severna Park along the trail on the way back. I was SO looking forward to it, and BOOM–they’re closed on Monday! Sorry, but Squisitos just didn’t cut it! OK, we have a lot of news to cover, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a harrowing carjacking on Sunday night on Waterwheel Lane in Millersville. A man and his infant son were parking his car and were approached by three armed men. They demanded his property, and he gave it. He asked for the child, and they removed the child from the vehicle and took off. Police spotted the car, and it fled, striking a police car in the process. It hit another car on the way and became disabled, and the three fled on foot. They located one suspect with a K-9 and a helicopter, an 18-year-old man from Glen Burnie, but two others are on the loose.

People, we need to be more careful. If you are a pedestrian, wear light-colored clothing or, better still, something reflective. An 82-year-old Severn man was crossing Telegraph Road on Saturday night and was struck and killed by a Ford Fiesta. The victim, George Monday, was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. Saving pedestrian deaths will take two–drivers need to be more cautious and observant, and pedestrians need to make themselves as visible as possible.

Navy Football. What can we say? The game was a disappointment, and Navy lost to the fighting Blue Hens of the University of Delaware 14-7. While the score seems reasonable, Navy was completely outplayed on the offense, and the defense did a decent job. Kudos to Nolan Henderson, the Delaware QB–he did a great job of reading Navy and knew when he was in trouble or likely to get in trouble. We’ll see if they can turn this around. Next up, conference foe Memphis on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for our live blog and also for some great photos from Glenn Miller.

Here’s a bit of a warning of sorts. The Anne Arundel County CASA…an incredible organization, is in the running along with several hundred other organizations to win a Chick Fil A grant. They are awarding 34 grants this year ranging from $30,000 to $350,000, which would be transformative for our CASA. Here’s the warning–to vote for them, you need to do it via the Chick Fil A App, and as I look at it, the app is pretty intrusive and will have access to purchases, location, user content, usage data, financial info, contact info, identifiers, and diagnostics. It seems like an awful lot to give up for a vote. So, as they say, buyer beware.

Hey, the Classic Theatre of Maryland is having a free open house this Thursday night. Snacks, snippets of shows tour the facility, grab some tickets and meet the great people behind Annapolis ONLY professional theater. ClassicTheatreMaryland.com is where you want to go.

Also coming up, and tickets are going fast… Ignite Annapolis. Fifteen speakers with a burning thought. They have 5 minutes to inform, amuse, and entertain you while their slides shuffle on the screen pre-timed. September 22nd at Maryland Hall from 6-9 pm and tickets at igniteannapolis.com

A little down the road, Homestead Gardens is hosting a night for Ukraine on September 29th from 5-8 pm. Lots of drinks, lots of food, live entertainment, and more. 100% of proceeds go to a Ukraine non-profit. Tickets at HomesteadGardens.com

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up with some tickets to see Big Bad Voodoo Daddy next Tuesday–that will be a fun show. Or how about Kandace Springs next Wednesday? OR maybe Jake Owen at the Annapolis Songwriters Festival on Saturday the 17th down at City Dock? Just shoot me an email or a DM and let me know which show, and I may pick you. And be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Nora Demleitner, the new big boss at St John’s College, and the following week– the Naval Academy Business Services. I hope you caught this weekend’s one with Brandon and Evelyns..and all the bonus ones we dropped on you last week!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, thank you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast