September 30, 2022 | Lothian Man Killed In Fire. Pay Raise For State Employees. Edgewater Headache.

Today…

Lothian man dies in a house fire. Edgewater is preparing for some road construction. Big oil lawsuit is kicked back to Circuit Court. Governor Hogan gives all State employees a raise! AACPS names community partners. Pod news and events, but look for cancellations!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 30th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

This is my week for stuff at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park–three events and a meeting. And last night was for the Annapolis Film Festival and I am getting ridiculously psyched, despite it being six months away. And I heard a secret that has to do with my bonus podcast next week! How’s that for a teaser! But now we need to talk about the news for Friday and kick off the weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A 72 year old Lothian man was killed when a fire tore through his mobile home in Lothian. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded yesterday morning at 9:45 am and were met with fire from a bedroom window. When the knocked the fire down, they discovered Thomas Reilly deceased in the bedroom. He was the sole occupant and the initial investigation indicates that the fire was accidental in nature. There were no working smoke detectors in the house. This is the 6th fire fatality this year in the County. October is Fire Prevention Month and when we change the clocks, remember to check the smoke and CO2 detectors and change the batteries to make sure they are all working.

If you don’t have a headache, this might give you one. The SHA is launching a project tomorrow on Route 2 from the South River Bridge to Central Avenue. They will be resurfacing the road and upgrading the curbs, sidewalks, and ramps. It is expected to last through next summer–of course weather permitting. They say to expect overnight lane shifts and closures between 8 pm and 5 am and daily lane shifts and closures daily between 9 am and 3 pm. Basically, expect the normally heavy traffic to be abnormally heavy!

I had forgot about this. But remember way back when the City Attorney decided to sue all the oil companies for the sea level rise that Annapolis is experiencing. Well the oil companies petitioned to have it heard in Federal court, and yesterday a Federal judge bounced it back to Circuit court right here in Annapolis. The result still remains to be seen, but this may have been a gamble that paid off for the Mayor. And it may pay for the City Dock project and the other projects the County hopes to run through the new Resiliency Authority. No I wonder about the suit against all the drug manufacturers.

Nine local organizations and businesses have been named as recipients of the inaugural Partners in Education Awards. The nine recipients will be feted at a shindig at Live! Arundel Mills in November. The nine winners are AACC, Cheaper Than A Geek, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Lockheed Martin. Maryland National Guard, NASA Goddard Flight Center, Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, The Annapolis Rotary, and the Complete Player Charity. Congrats to all and thanks for taking a stake in the future of our kids!

If you work for the State, Governor Hogan is giving you a going away present in the form of a 4.5% raise. Comptroller Franchot says there is a multi-billion dollar surplus and is giving part of it away to all state employees. Look for it in that November 1st check!

I have a feeling that what I am about to say will be rendered moot throughout the morning. The the remnants of Ian coming our way, there are already a lot of cancellations of events scheduled this weekend and I suspect more on the way. Best advice I can give is check online or call before you head out to avoid more disappointment. But with that said, so far these events are still on… For the Love of the Library tonight at the Michael Busch Library on West Street in Annapolis–tickets still available at aacpl.net. The Inaugural Chesapeake Bay Blue Grass Festival at Sandy Point Park is on Saturday and Sunday. Annapolis Green is sponsoring Kick Gas, an electric vehicle showcase at the Annapolis Town Center on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm–thats free and they expect more than 60 cars and owners to chat them up. the Bike AAA and Anne Arundel Rec and Parks Lifeline 100 bike ride on Sunday–they are supposed to make a decision no later than 10 am on Saturday. And also on Sunday the inaugural Dragonfest at 4th Street in Eastport at Spa Creek. This is a fundraiser for the Annapolis Dragonboat Club which is a club of breast cancer survivors. We did a podcast with them a few years back on The Maryland Crabs. Anyhow they are looking to go to a festival in New Zealand in 23 and are raising money. The event is free, but donations and merch purchases are encouraged. 4th Street and Spa Creek in Eastport from noon to 3pm. And finally, the final First Sunday Arts Festival on West Street is this Sunday! But again, check with any event to make sure–the only one I am relatively confident will go off is the For The Love of the Library.

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Jeff Holland and next weekend–Comacell Brown!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun inside or out, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

