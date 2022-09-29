September 29, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Charred Body Found In Car. New Area Code for MD. Busy Night Tonight!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Annapolis High football games have had a schedule change. Homestead Gardens supporting Ukraine. The ASO and Classic Theatre of Maryland are teaming up. Augmented Reality is working on the new mural. Ignite Annapolis is tonight. And tonight, Rickshaw Lizard is taking the stage at the September Sunset Concert at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, September 29th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, screwed up. I put in last week’s Annapolis After Dark from Bridgett instead of this week’s. But hey, at least the DNB was on time, as it always is. Anyhow, we updated it mid-day yesterday and will tack it on after Trevor today for those that got the bum info. Sorry about that. With that said, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

For now, this is being called a suspicious death, but Anne Arundel County Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of an unknown person. Yesterday at about midnight, they were dispatched to a car fire in the middle of a field near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel. Once extinguished, they found the charred remains of a body in the back seat. The remains were sent to the Chief Medical Examiner, who will determine the cause and manner of death and, if possible, the identity. Police are asking anyone that may have seen anything to contact them at 410-222-4700.

Yesterday, County Executive Pittman and Mayor Buckley announced the newly appointed Board for the new Resiliency Authority, which will oversee the rebuilding of City Dock and other projects around the county to thwart the threat of sea-level rise and climate change. The County Executive appointed Jamie Benoit; a former County Councilman, Teresa Sutherland; former City Manager for Annapolis, Veronique Bugnion, Stacy Schaeffer, Mike Sewell, Emily Clifton, and Mariah Davis. Mayor Buckley appointed former Ward 5 Alderman Jared Littman, Nate Betnum, and Vince Leggett. Their first meeting is at the end of October!

Speaking of City Dock and all that, Annapolis City Manager Mike Mallinoff has given special permission for the Boat Shows to begin setting up earlier than planned due to the incoming storm. So, just beware that there will be restricted parking, tents being put up, docks being floated, and all that a little bit earlier. The power boat show kicks off on the 6th of October, and do check out our recent bonus podcast!

Hey, “227” Do those three numbers ring a bell? Well, sometime in the spring of 2023, it will be ringing the bells of telephones in Maryland. Seems like we are running out of 240 and 301 area codes, and we need a new one–and 227 it is. Geez, I remember when 301 was the only area code for Maryland; now we will have 301, 410, 240, 443, and soon enough, 227.

I got an interesting email from a website called BetMaryland.com yesterday listing the ten most expensive tickets in Maryland for October. Number one was I Prevail, a concert at the Fillmore in Silver Spring with tickets at $375. Number two was another concert–Steve Lacy at Baltimore Soundstage for $193. The Ravens-Bills game is $189. Entertainment is getting expensive!

Speaking of concerts, the Annapolis Songwriters Festival was such a success; it is coming back. So if you loved it or missed it, put September 14-17, 2023, on your calendar! And if Chet Gladchuck is listening–don’t schedule a Navy Football game that weekend!

Tonight is a busy night. Bourbon Blazers and Cigars–few tickets left at Annapolis.org, Cruise Out Hunger for the Food Bank–tickets at aafoodbank.org. A benefit for Ukraine at Homestead Gardens, tickets at HomesteadGardens.com , a sponsor party for the Annapolis Film Festival and….

something that does NOT require a ticket or a sponsorship, the last September Sunset Concert Series at the park half of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park at 6:00 pm. On deck tonight is Loose Ties with Chevy’s food truck! Of course, they will have a bar for your enjoyment too. As with all their concerts, it is free, but they do ask for a donation to help support the museum. Parking is limited, so ride share, bike, walk, or boat. Show an Uber or Lyft receipt and get a free drink ticket. And this truly marks the end of summer!

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight – we chat with Jeff Holland…wearer of many hats! And damn him–master of them all as well.

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout & Molly’s!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. And because we screwed Bridgett yesterday, we’re going to tag the correct Annapolis After Dark on after Trevor. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

